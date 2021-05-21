Face mask-clad passengers use their smartphones while riding the subway in Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province. Photo: AFP Face mask-clad passengers use their smartphones while riding the subway in Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province. Photo: AFP
China calls out ByteDance, Kuaishou, and LinkedIn for illegal data collection

  • 105 apps, including some of the country’s most popular short video platforms, were put on notice by the Cyberspace Administration of China
  • The internet watchdog found the apps were illegally collecting and misusing personal data

SCMP Reporters
Updated: 2:41pm, 21 May, 2021

