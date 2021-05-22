Beijing will intensify the crackdown on bitcoin mining to protect the country’s financial system, as well as meet its clean energy and reduced carbon emission goals. Photo: Reuters
China escalates crackdown on bitcoin mining, trading
- The State Council, China’s cabinet, has targeted bitcoin mining enterprises for the first time
- The latest initiative seeks to protect the country’s financial system, as well as meet its clean energy and reduced carbon emission goals
Topic | Bitcoin
