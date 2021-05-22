Beijing will intensify the crackdown on bitcoin mining to protect the country’s financial system, as well as meet its clean energy and reduced carbon emission goals. Photo: Reuters Beijing will intensify the crackdown on bitcoin mining to protect the country’s financial system, as well as meet its clean energy and reduced carbon emission goals. Photo: Reuters
China escalates crackdown on bitcoin mining, trading

  • The State Council, China’s cabinet, has targeted bitcoin mining enterprises for the first time
  • The latest initiative seeks to protect the country’s financial system, as well as meet its clean energy and reduced carbon emission goals

Iris Deng
Updated: 2:11pm, 22 May, 2021

