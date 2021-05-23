State media Xinhua reminded consumers not to believe in the ‘myth of wealth creation’ from the speculative trading of cryptocurrencies. Photo: Shutterstock
Tighter scrutiny, supervision loom for cryptocurrency market, Chinese state media warns
- Xinhua’s commentary on Sunday reminded consumers not to believe in the ‘myth of wealth creation’ from speculative trading of cryptocurrencies
- That followed a statement from the State Council, China’s cabinet, of a further crackdown on bitcoin mining and trading
Topic | Bitcoin
State media Xinhua reminded consumers not to believe in the ‘myth of wealth creation’ from the speculative trading of cryptocurrencies. Photo: Shutterstock