The mining of bitcoin requires massive amounts of electricity to run the large computer server arrays needed to do the complex calculations required for cryptocurrency transactions. Photo: Bloomberg The mining of bitcoin requires massive amounts of electricity to run the large computer server arrays needed to do the complex calculations required for cryptocurrency transactions. Photo: Bloomberg
Bitcoin mining set to wane in China as green concerns and financial risks see Beijing ramp up the pressure

  • Beijing is ramping up the pressure on bitcoin miners amid growing green ambitions and rising concerns over the financial risks posed by cryptocurrencies
  • Cryptocurrency mining operations have already been targeted by a number of Chinese municipal and provincial governments, and pressure set to intensify

Yujie Xue
Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 6:34am, 26 May, 2021

