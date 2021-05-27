Graduates throw their hats in the air at Peking University in Beijing, China, July 2, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
US-China tech war: China taps 12 top universities to rival MIT and Stanford in science and technology research
- Peking University and Tsinghua University in Beijing are among the first batch of higher education institutions tapped to set up new tech schools
- Plan is part of Beijing’s aim to become a world-leading power by 2035 amid increasing trade and tech pressure from the US
