Graduates throw their hats in the air at Peking University in Beijing, China, July 2, 2020. Photo: Xinhua Graduates throw their hats in the air at Peking University in Beijing, China, July 2, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
Graduates throw their hats in the air at Peking University in Beijing, China, July 2, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
Tech /  Policy

US-China tech war: China taps 12 top universities to rival MIT and Stanford in science and technology research

  • Peking University and Tsinghua University in Beijing are among the first batch of higher education institutions tapped to set up new tech schools
  • Plan is part of Beijing’s aim to become a world-leading power by 2035 amid increasing trade and tech pressure from the US

Topic |   China technology
Iris Deng
Iris Deng

Updated: 11:00pm, 27 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Graduates throw their hats in the air at Peking University in Beijing, China, July 2, 2020. Photo: Xinhua Graduates throw their hats in the air at Peking University in Beijing, China, July 2, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
Graduates throw their hats in the air at Peking University in Beijing, China, July 2, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE