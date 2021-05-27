A visitor walks past an outdoor installation at the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2021 in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou province, on May 26, 2021. China had about 5 million data centres in 2020. Photo: Xinhua
China’s digital economy: network of data centre hubs to address infrastructure imbalance between east and west
- Four of China’s top regulatory and policymaking agencies will spearhead the strategy dubbed ‘Eastern Data and Western Computing’
- The country had about 5 million data centres in 2020, up from 1.24 million in 2015
Topic | China technology
A visitor walks past an outdoor installation at the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2021 in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou province, on May 26, 2021. China had about 5 million data centres in 2020. Photo: Xinhua