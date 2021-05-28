A delivery truck is packed with groceries and other products purchased by residents at a community in Lichuan county, Hubei province, China. Photo: SCMP/Jane Zhang
Alibaba-backed group buying platform Nice Tuan fined 1.5 million yuan for failing to take action over its market behaviour
- The latest action comes two months after SAMR fined five community group buying platforms, including Nice Tuan, for improper pricing behaviour
- Community group buying, which offers cheaper groceries for people who join together to purchase in bulk, are popular in lower-tier cities
