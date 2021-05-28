A delivery truck is packed with groceries and other products purchased by residents at a community in Lichuan county, Hubei province, China. Photo: SCMP/Jane Zhang A delivery truck is packed with groceries and other products purchased by residents at a community in Lichuan county, Hubei province, China. Photo: SCMP/Jane Zhang
Alibaba-backed group buying platform Nice Tuan fined 1.5 million yuan for failing to take action over its market behaviour

  • The latest action comes two months after SAMR fined five community group buying platforms, including Nice Tuan, for improper pricing behaviour
  • Community group buying, which offers cheaper groceries for people who join together to purchase in bulk, are popular in lower-tier cities

Minghe Hu
Minghe Hu in Beijing

Updated: 10:49am, 28 May, 2021

