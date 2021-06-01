Young boys play the game Honour of Kings, developed by Tencent, during an event inside a shopping centre in Handan, Hebei province, on August 5, 2018. Photo: Reuters Young boys play the game Honour of Kings, developed by Tencent, during an event inside a shopping centre in Handan, Hebei province, on August 5, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Young boys play the game Honour of Kings, developed by Tencent, during an event inside a shopping centre in Handan, Hebei province, on August 5, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Cybersecurity
Tech /  Policy

Shenzhen to outlaw digital profiling of kids to stave off Big Tech’s privacy intrusions

  • A draft of new rules in China’s southern tech hub would classify personal data collected from minors as ‘sensitive’, limiting how it can be used
  • The country’s national minors protection law, with a new chapter dedicated to online protections, takes effect today, Children’s Day in China

Topic |   Cybersecurity
Xinmei Shen
Xinmei Shen

Updated: 5:30pm, 1 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Young boys play the game Honour of Kings, developed by Tencent, during an event inside a shopping centre in Handan, Hebei province, on August 5, 2018. Photo: Reuters Young boys play the game Honour of Kings, developed by Tencent, during an event inside a shopping centre in Handan, Hebei province, on August 5, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Young boys play the game Honour of Kings, developed by Tencent, during an event inside a shopping centre in Handan, Hebei province, on August 5, 2018. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE