Global foundries like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) have already started ramping up capacity to cope with chip shortage. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s memory makers push into low-end chips with semiconductor shortage expected to run into next year
- Yangtze YTMC and Changxin Memory Technologies represent a new disruptive force in the sector, according to Natixis analysts
- Chinese memory chip makers could add downwards price pressure on suppliers in the memory chip sector
Topic | Semiconductors
