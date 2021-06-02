Global foundries like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) have already started ramping up capacity to cope with chip shortage. Photo: Shutterstock Global foundries like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) have already started ramping up capacity to cope with chip shortage. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s memory makers push into low-end chips with semiconductor shortage expected to run into next year

  • Yangtze YTMC and Changxin Memory Technologies represent a new disruptive force in the sector, according to Natixis analysts
  • Chinese memory chip makers could add downwards price pressure on suppliers in the memory chip sector

Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 12:19am, 3 Jun, 2021

