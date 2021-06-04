WeChat introduced its short-video feature Channels in 2020 to compete with Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, and rival Kuaishou. Photo: AP WeChat introduced its short-video feature Channels in 2020 to compete with Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, and rival Kuaishou. Photo: AP
WeChat Channels censorship goes beyond government restrictions, banning spanking, nose picking, and wearing underwear on head

  • Tencent rolled out new guidelines banning a slew of specific activities, much of it targeting women, for users of the video platform WeChat Channels
  • The guidelines go beyond what is required by Chinese regulations for live-streaming, indicating how far Tencent will go to restrict content considered harmful

Iris Deng
Updated: 5:49pm, 4 Jun, 2021

