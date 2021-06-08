Meituan food delivery riders gather around their motorcycles in Beijing on April 21, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg Meituan food delivery riders gather around their motorcycles in Beijing on April 21, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s left-behind gig workers: as Big Tech pushes for profit, labour conditions show little sign of improvement

  • Many of China’s gig workers move to the big city to seek a better life, only to find increased hardship
  • By outsourcing contractual obligations, Big Tech on-demand platforms can skirt the costs of insuring their gig workers

Minghe Hu
Minghe Hu in Beijing

Updated: 5:30am, 8 Jun, 2021

