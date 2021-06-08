Software giant Microsoft’s Word, Excel and PowerPoint were among the apps cited by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology for making mandatory, frequent or excessive requests for user permissions. Photo: Reuters Software giant Microsoft’s Word, Excel and PowerPoint were among the apps cited by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology for making mandatory, frequent or excessive requests for user permissions. Photo: Reuters
Microsoft’s Office apps called out by Beijing in latest crackdown on user data privacy violations

  • Software giant Microsoft’s Word, Excel and PowerPoint were among the 291 apps called out by the MIIT on Tuesday for violating user data privacy
  • The latest action comes after the MIIT’s new regulations on necessary personal information for mobile apps came into effect on May 1

Iris Deng
Updated: 9:15pm, 8 Jun, 2021

