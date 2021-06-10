US President Joe Biden on June 9, 2021 revoked executive orders from his predecessor Donald Trump, which sought to ban Chinese-owned mobile apps TikTok and WeChat over national security concerns. Photo: AP
US-China Tech war: TikToK, WeChat remain in Washington’s crosshairs after Biden revokes Trump’s orders
- Joe Biden’s new executive order directed the US Commerce Department to assess, in the following six months, any apps associated with foreign adversaries
- The department will provide recommendations of actions needed to address the risks found at the end of the assessment
Topic | US-China tech war
