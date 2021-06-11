Aerial photo shows the Futian District of Shenzhen, the richest city in southern Guangdong province. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese hi-tech hub Shenzhen gears up for steady economic expansion over next five years, cementing its role as the Greater Bay Area’s ‘core engine’
- Under its new five-year plan, Shenzhen will sharpen its focus in the fields of semiconductors, biomedicine, new energy vehicles and the digital economy
- The 130-page economic blueprint forecasts the local economy to reach US$626 billion by 2025
