Aerial photo shows the Futian District of Shenzhen, the richest city in southern Guangdong province. Photo: Xinhua Aerial photo shows the Futian District of Shenzhen, the richest city in southern Guangdong province. Photo: Xinhua
Aerial photo shows the Futian District of Shenzhen, the richest city in southern Guangdong province. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese hi-tech hub Shenzhen gears up for steady economic expansion over next five years, cementing its role as the Greater Bay Area’s ‘core engine’

  • Under its new five-year plan, Shenzhen will sharpen its focus in the fields of semiconductors, biomedicine, new energy vehicles and the digital economy
  • The 130-page economic blueprint forecasts the local economy to reach US$626 billion by 2025

Iris Deng
Updated: 8:00pm, 11 Jun, 2021

