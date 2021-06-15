Jessica Rosenworcel answers a question during an oversight hearing held by the US Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee to examine the Federal Communications Commission on June 24, 2020. Rosenworcel is currently acting FCC chairwoman. Photo: Reuters
US groups hoping for net neutrality reinstatement urge Biden to nominate fifth FCC seat
- Biden has not yet nominated a candidate for the fifth seat on the Federal Communications Commission, making it divided 2-2 between Democrats and Republicans
- Groups including the ACLU and EFF called on Biden to nominate a candidate for the seat, raising concerns about the timeline for confirmation hearings
Topic | Internet
Jessica Rosenworcel answers a question during an oversight hearing held by the US Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee to examine the Federal Communications Commission on June 24, 2020. Rosenworcel is currently acting FCC chairwoman. Photo: Reuters