Chinese cyberattack breached dozens of high-value entities using Pulse Secure networking tool

  • The hacking of Pulse Connect Secure networking devices, first publicised in April, targeted Verizon and the largest water agency in the US
  • The US has described China as a ‘prolific and effective cyber-espionage threat’, and President Joe Biden has made checking China’s growth a priority

Associated Press
Updated: 2:43pm, 15 Jun, 2021

An Icon for the Pulse Secure smartphone app, right, and a computer desktop info page seen on June 14. Suspected state-backed Chinese hackers penetrated the computer systems of critical US entities by exploiting widely used Pulse Connect Secure networking devices in what cybersecurity experts are calling a major Chinese cyberespionage campaign, an episode that’s gone largely under the radar amid the clamor of worsening ransomware attacks. Photo: AP
