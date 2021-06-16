Remote learning and private tutoring has exploded in popularity in China, but the government is giving the industry more oversight with a new department dedicated to to task. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s new private tutoring regulatory watchdog is another blow to the industry amid ongoing crackdown
- The Off-Campus Education and Training Department will oversee teachers and curricula for private education companies, a once-booming market in China
- The crackdown threatens investments made by Big Tech companies like ByteDance, Tencent and Alibaba, which have all poured money into private tutoring apps
