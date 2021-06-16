Remote learning and private tutoring has exploded in popularity in China, but the government is giving the industry more oversight with a new department dedicated to to task. Photo: Shutterstock Remote learning and private tutoring has exploded in popularity in China, but the government is giving the industry more oversight with a new department dedicated to to task. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s new private tutoring regulatory watchdog is another blow to the industry amid ongoing crackdown

  • The Off-Campus Education and Training Department will oversee teachers and curricula for private education companies, a once-booming market in China
  • The crackdown threatens investments made by Big Tech companies like ByteDance, Tencent and Alibaba, which have all poured money into private tutoring apps

Coco Feng in Beijing and Minghe Hu in Beijing

Updated: 7:12pm, 16 Jun, 2021

