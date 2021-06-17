China Vice-Premier Liu He gestures while leaving trade talks in Washington on January 9, 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
Xi Jinping taps top lieutenant to lead third-generation chip development in battle against US sanctions
- Chinese President Xi Jinping picks economic adviser Liu He to lead the country’s efforts to spur a new generation of chip development in self-sufficiency push
- Looking beyond traditional silicon-based chips gives China its best chance at overcoming hurdles from US sanctions and resistance from other countries
