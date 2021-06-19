Chinese network celebrity Viya Huang Wei prepares for a live-streaming session on the e-commerce platform Taobao on May 19, 2020 in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province of China. Live streaming is now the best-paying job for fresh graduates in China, but for a rare few, it’s a path to online celebrity. Photo: Getty Images Chinese network celebrity Viya Huang Wei prepares for a live-streaming session on the e-commerce platform Taobao on May 19, 2020 in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province of China. Live streaming is now the best-paying job for fresh graduates in China, but for a rare few, it’s a path to online celebrity. Photo: Getty Images
Chinese network celebrity Viya Huang Wei prepares for a live-streaming session on the e-commerce platform Taobao on May 19, 2020 in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province of China. Live streaming is now the best-paying job for fresh graduates in China, but for a rare few, it’s a path to online celebrity. Photo: Getty Images
E-commerce
Tech /  Policy

Live streaming is now the best-paying job for fresh Chinese graduates amid a shifting economy

  • Monthly income for live-streamers in 2021 is nearly double the average salary of new graduates in China last year, according to a 58.com survey
  • China recognised live-streaming sellers as an official occupation for the first time in 2020, but the industry has faced scandals, bringing regulatory scrutiny

Topic |   E-commerce
Xinmei Shen
Xinmei Shen

Updated: 4:30pm, 19 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese network celebrity Viya Huang Wei prepares for a live-streaming session on the e-commerce platform Taobao on May 19, 2020 in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province of China. Live streaming is now the best-paying job for fresh graduates in China, but for a rare few, it’s a path to online celebrity. Photo: Getty Images Chinese network celebrity Viya Huang Wei prepares for a live-streaming session on the e-commerce platform Taobao on May 19, 2020 in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province of China. Live streaming is now the best-paying job for fresh graduates in China, but for a rare few, it’s a path to online celebrity. Photo: Getty Images
Chinese network celebrity Viya Huang Wei prepares for a live-streaming session on the e-commerce platform Taobao on May 19, 2020 in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province of China. Live streaming is now the best-paying job for fresh graduates in China, but for a rare few, it’s a path to online celebrity. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE