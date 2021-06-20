Rules on trading technology between the US and China are ossifying, possibly leading to a protracted decoupling that started under former US president Donald Trump. Photo: Shutterstock Rules on trading technology between the US and China are ossifying, possibly leading to a protracted decoupling that started under former US president Donald Trump. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s anti-sanction law won’t free tech companies from stranglehold from US restrictions, experts say

  • The new law will not lead the US to reverse course on sanctions, but it could force foreign firms to think twice about enforcing them or face lawsuits in China
  • New legislation passed in China and the US could further entrench moves towards long-term technological decoupling, experts say

Josh Ye
Updated: 8:00am, 20 Jun, 2021

