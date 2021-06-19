China’s southwestern Sichuan province has joined other mainland locations in shutting down cryptocurrency mining enterprises. Photo: EPA
China’s cryptocurrency crackdown intensifies as Sichuan province orders a stop to mining operations
- Southwestern Sichuan province reverses its previous lenient stance on cryptocurrency mining activities
- Authorities on Friday issued an order to ‘clean up and terminate’ cryptocurrency mining operations in the province
