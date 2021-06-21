A bitcoin mine owner stands in front of a wall of cooling fans at his mine, where he houses and operates machines for miners who do not want to move to rural Sichuan, in Ngawa Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, on September 27, 2016. Photo: EPA
Bitcoin crackdown sends graphics cards prices plummeting in China after Sichuan terminated mining operations
- Graphics cards from companies including Nvidia and Asus saw prices fall by as much as two-thirds on e-commerce platforms amid China’s sweeping bitcoin crackdown
- Sichuan, which relies heavily on renewable hydropower, has ordered cryptocurrency mining operations to close down, following Inner Mongolia and Xinjiang
