Workers have lunch on tables divided with barriers at a company canteen in the Longhua Science and Technology Park in Shenzhen, in southern China's Guangdong province. Photo: Xinhua Workers have lunch on tables divided with barriers at a company canteen in the Longhua Science and Technology Park in Shenzhen, in southern China's Guangdong province. Photo: Xinhua
Workers have lunch on tables divided with barriers at a company canteen in the Longhua Science and Technology Park in Shenzhen, in southern China's Guangdong province. Photo: Xinhua
Tech /  Policy

Hi-tech hub Shenzhen allows firms to impose no-pay leave on workers who refuse Covid-19 testing

  • The measure forms part of the Shenzhen government’s zero-tolerance approach to sporadic coronavirus infections
  • Shenzhen firms are also directed not to terminate the contracts of employees who are unable to work because of quarantine policies

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Celia Chen
Celia Chen in Shenzhen

Updated: 6:39pm, 21 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Workers have lunch on tables divided with barriers at a company canteen in the Longhua Science and Technology Park in Shenzhen, in southern China's Guangdong province. Photo: Xinhua Workers have lunch on tables divided with barriers at a company canteen in the Longhua Science and Technology Park in Shenzhen, in southern China's Guangdong province. Photo: Xinhua
Workers have lunch on tables divided with barriers at a company canteen in the Longhua Science and Technology Park in Shenzhen, in southern China's Guangdong province. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE