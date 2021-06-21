Workers have lunch on tables divided with barriers at a company canteen in the Longhua Science and Technology Park in Shenzhen, in southern China's Guangdong province. Photo: Xinhua
Hi-tech hub Shenzhen allows firms to impose no-pay leave on workers who refuse Covid-19 testing
- The measure forms part of the Shenzhen government’s zero-tolerance approach to sporadic coronavirus infections
- Shenzhen firms are also directed not to terminate the contracts of employees who are unable to work because of quarantine policies
