Reviving Japan’s chip industry, which lags behind Taiwan and South Korea, will take billions of dollars in investment this year, according to government adviser Tetsuro Higashi. Photo: Shutterstock
Japan needs US$9 billion in chip investment this year to keep up with Taiwan and South Korea, adviser warns

  • Industry expert Tetsuro Higashi said it will take trillions of yen to revive Japan’s chip industry after decades of underinvestment
  • Japan is importing two-thirds of its chips amid a global shortage that has countries investing heavily in domestic production

Bloomberg
Updated: 12:04pm, 22 Jun, 2021

