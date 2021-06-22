Reviving Japan’s chip industry, which lags behind Taiwan and South Korea, will take billions of dollars in investment this year, according to government adviser Tetsuro Higashi. Photo: Shutterstock
Japan needs US$9 billion in chip investment this year to keep up with Taiwan and South Korea, adviser warns
- Industry expert Tetsuro Higashi said it will take trillions of yen to revive Japan’s chip industry after decades of underinvestment
- Japan is importing two-thirds of its chips amid a global shortage that has countries investing heavily in domestic production
Topic | Semiconductors
Reviving Japan’s chip industry, which lags behind Taiwan and South Korea, will take billions of dollars in investment this year, according to government adviser Tetsuro Higashi. Photo: Shutterstock