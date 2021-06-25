China continues to squeeze out bitcoin miners in a national campaign that has reached Sichuan, where mining operations were once celebrated as responsible users of surplus energy. Photo: Shutterstock
Bitcoin dreams dry up in China as country’s last mining refuge falls in line with Beijing amid national crackdown
- Bitcoin mining companies in Sichuan, once held up as model consumers of abundant hydropower, are now being pushed out of the province
- Energy-intensive mining operations conflict with Beijing’s environmental goals, but Sichuan’s surplus of clean energy has not spared it from the crackdown
Topic | Bitcoin
China continues to squeeze out bitcoin miners in a national campaign that has reached Sichuan, where mining operations were once celebrated as responsible users of surplus energy. Photo: Shutterstock