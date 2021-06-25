China continues to squeeze out bitcoin miners in a national campaign that has reached Sichuan, where mining operations were once celebrated as responsible users of surplus energy. Photo: Shutterstock China continues to squeeze out bitcoin miners in a national campaign that has reached Sichuan, where mining operations were once celebrated as responsible users of surplus energy. Photo: Shutterstock
Bitcoin dreams dry up in China as country’s last mining refuge falls in line with Beijing amid national crackdown

  • Bitcoin mining companies in Sichuan, once held up as model consumers of abundant hydropower, are now being pushed out of the province
  • Energy-intensive mining operations conflict with Beijing’s environmental goals, but Sichuan’s surplus of clean energy has not spared it from the crackdown

Coco FengMasha Borak
Coco Feng in Beijing and Masha Borak

Updated: 12:00am, 25 Jun, 2021

