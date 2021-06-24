Employees at BTCChina’s office in Shanghai's financial district on January 13, 2017. The BTCC exchange was eventually sold to an investment fund in Hong Kong, and BTCChina now says it is exiting all bitcoin related businesses amid a widening crackdown in China. Photo: EPA Employees at BTCChina’s office in Shanghai's financial district on January 13, 2017. The BTCC exchange was eventually sold to an investment fund in Hong Kong, and BTCChina now says it is exiting all bitcoin related businesses amid a widening crackdown in China. Photo: EPA
BTCChina, the country’s first bitcoin exchange, gives up on the cryptocurrency amid Beijing’s tightening crackdown

  • BTCChina, which once ran the country’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, said it has ‘completely exited from bitcoin-related businesses’
  • Beijing’s latest bitcoin crackdown has forced mining operations across the country to close and other businesses to distance themselves from cryptocurrencies

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 9:30pm, 24 Jun, 2021

