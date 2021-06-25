One of Shenzhen’s tech giants, Tencent, made a foray into e-commerce last summer. Photo: AFP One of Shenzhen’s tech giants, Tencent, made a foray into e-commerce last summer. Photo: AFP
China’s Silicon Valley issues new policies to cultivate its own e-commerce giant, boost local online retail industry

  • While Shenzhen is home to tech giants Tencent and Huawei, the city lacks its own e-commerce champion to compete with Alibaba, JD.com and Pinduoduo
  • There are currently more than 553,000 e-commerce-related companies registered in Shenzhen, the most of any city in the country

Yujie Xue
Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 7:00am, 25 Jun, 2021

