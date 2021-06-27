The role of the BSN in China is to enable companies, government agencies, financial institutions and others to create blockchain applications, known as distributed applications or Dapps, at low cost. Photo: Handout
Blockchain Service Network: how little-known start-up Red Date is helping China lead the world in the cutting-edge technology
- The Chinese government, which has struggled with technologies such as semiconductors, sees blockchain dominance as strategic to its tech development
- Red Date received a US$30 million investment from investors including Saudi Aramco-backed Prosperity7 Ventures and Thailand’s Bangkok Bank
Topic | Blockchain
