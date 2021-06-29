The Baihetan hydropower plant is seen in operation on the border between Qiaojia county of Yunnan province and Ningnan county of Sichuan province, China. Picture taken with a drone. Photo: cnsphoto via Reuters The Baihetan hydropower plant is seen in operation on the border between Qiaojia county of Yunnan province and Ningnan county of Sichuan province, China. Picture taken with a drone. Photo: cnsphoto via Reuters
Hydropower plants go on sale in China amid mining crackdown and bitcoin slump

  • After cryptocurrency mining rig sales, small hydropower stations are now for sale on e-commerce site Xianyu
  • Prices of small hydropower stations have dropped amid crackdown, as bitcoin miners head for the exits in China

Masha Borak
Updated: 2:00am, 29 Jun, 2021

