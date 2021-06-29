Employees make chips at the Jiejie Semiconductor Company in Nantong, Jiangsu province, in this file photo dated March 17, 2021. Photo: AFP
US-China tech war: China’s investment binge on chip sector unabated as US commerce secretary urges lawmakers to approve funds for similar purpose
- US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo urged approval for US$52 billion in funding for semiconductors as supply chain crunch continues
- China pushes ahead with its chip sector investments, with latest figures showing local firms received US$6.2 billion in venture capital in January-May period
Topic | Semiconductors
