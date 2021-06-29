Huobi has added China and the United Kingdom to its list of prohibited jurisdictions to trade derivatives. Photo: Shutterstock Huobi has added China and the United Kingdom to its list of prohibited jurisdictions to trade derivatives. Photo: Shutterstock
Huobi has added China and the United Kingdom to its list of prohibited jurisdictions to trade derivatives. Photo: Shutterstock
Cryptocurrency exchange Huobi halts derivatives trading in China as Beijing turns up heat

  • Huobi has added China and the United Kingdom to its list of prohibited jurisdictions to trade derivatives
  • This followed Huobi’s decision in May to suspend bitcoin mining services and sales of cryptocurrency mining equipment in China

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 10:30pm, 29 Jun, 2021

