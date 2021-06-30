A display for facial recognition and artificial intelligence is seen on monitors at Huawei's campus in Shenzhen, China. Photo: Getty Images A display for facial recognition and artificial intelligence is seen on monitors at Huawei's campus in Shenzhen, China. Photo: Getty Images
A display for facial recognition and artificial intelligence is seen on monitors at Huawei's campus in Shenzhen, China. Photo: Getty Images
Shenzhen
Tech /  Policy

Shenzhen, China’s Silicon Valley, plans to turbocharge local AI development with first-of-a-kind regulations

  • The document singled out healthcare AI, encouraging medical institutions to come up with simpler review systems for faster approvals of pilot AI products
  • At stake is China’s US$23.2 billion AI industry, which is expected to see rapid growth to surpass 400 billion yuan by 2025

Topic |   Shenzhen
Iris Deng
Iris Deng

Updated: 8:00pm, 30 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A display for facial recognition and artificial intelligence is seen on monitors at Huawei's campus in Shenzhen, China. Photo: Getty Images A display for facial recognition and artificial intelligence is seen on monitors at Huawei's campus in Shenzhen, China. Photo: Getty Images
A display for facial recognition and artificial intelligence is seen on monitors at Huawei's campus in Shenzhen, China. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE