A display for facial recognition and artificial intelligence is seen on monitors at Huawei's campus in Shenzhen, China. Photo: Getty Images
Shenzhen, China’s Silicon Valley, plans to turbocharge local AI development with first-of-a-kind regulations
- The document singled out healthcare AI, encouraging medical institutions to come up with simpler review systems for faster approvals of pilot AI products
- At stake is China’s US$23.2 billion AI industry, which is expected to see rapid growth to surpass 400 billion yuan by 2025
Topic | Shenzhen
A display for facial recognition and artificial intelligence is seen on monitors at Huawei's campus in Shenzhen, China. Photo: Getty Images