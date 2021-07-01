Shenzhen is discussing a law to regulate the scope of surveillance camera installations in public areas. Photo: AFP
China’s tech hub Shenzhen looks to restrict surveillance cameras in public spaces
- Surveillance cameras in areas such as hotel rooms, hospital wards, dormitories, public bathrooms, and fitting rooms will be banned when the law passes
- Draft law aims to better regulate public surveillance while also protecting the privacy and property rights of citizens
