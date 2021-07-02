As cryptocurrency bourse Binance faces increasing scrutiny around the world, it is seeking a license in Singapore that could help legitimise its business. Photo: Reuters As cryptocurrency bourse Binance faces increasing scrutiny around the world, it is seeking a license in Singapore that could help legitimise its business. Photo: Reuters
As cryptocurrency bourse Binance faces increasing scrutiny around the world, it is seeking a license in Singapore that could help legitimise its business. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Policy

Singapore to follow up with Binance amid global regulatory scrutiny of cryptocurrency bourse

  • Binance has applied for a license to offer digital payment token services in the city state as it faces increasing regulatory scrutiny in other countries
  • The world’s top crypto bourse is being probed in the US and has been banned from doing regulated business in the UK

Topic |   Digital currencies
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 9:52am, 2 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
As cryptocurrency bourse Binance faces increasing scrutiny around the world, it is seeking a license in Singapore that could help legitimise its business. Photo: Reuters As cryptocurrency bourse Binance faces increasing scrutiny around the world, it is seeking a license in Singapore that could help legitimise its business. Photo: Reuters
As cryptocurrency bourse Binance faces increasing scrutiny around the world, it is seeking a license in Singapore that could help legitimise its business. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE