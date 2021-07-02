As cryptocurrency bourse Binance faces increasing scrutiny around the world, it is seeking a license in Singapore that could help legitimise its business. Photo: Reuters
Singapore to follow up with Binance amid global regulatory scrutiny of cryptocurrency bourse
- Binance has applied for a license to offer digital payment token services in the city state as it faces increasing regulatory scrutiny in other countries
- The world’s top crypto bourse is being probed in the US and has been banned from doing regulated business in the UK
