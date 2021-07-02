Huobi’s latest action effectively discourages cryptocurrency speculation, while dealing another blow to investors in bitcoin and other digital tokens in China. Photo: Shutterstock Huobi’s latest action effectively discourages cryptocurrency speculation, while dealing another blow to investors in bitcoin and other digital tokens in China. Photo: Shutterstock
Huobi’s latest action effectively discourages cryptocurrency speculation, while dealing another blow to investors in bitcoin and other digital tokens in China. Photo: Shutterstock
Huobi introduces 24-hour delay on cryptocurrency withdrawals to curb speculative trading

  • Cryptocurrency exchange Huobi has imposed a 24-hour condition before a user can withdraw digital tokens in over-the-counter transactions
  • It said a 36-hour requirement may apply in ‘certain cases’ in which users are ‘potentially subject to higher risks’

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 4:05pm, 2 Jul, 2021

