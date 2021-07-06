A woman rides a Didi shared bicycle past the headquarters of Didi Chuxing in Beijing, China November 20, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Ride-hailing giant Didi remains a sticky habit for Beijing drivers and passengers as people await security review outcome
- China’s cyberspace administration on Sunday removed Didi’s app from the country’s app stores until further notice
- The news has come as something of a shock to the ride-hailing giant’s users, many of whom use the household name’s app to get around
