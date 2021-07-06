The need for domestic data security checks of Chinese tech companies, such as Didi, before listing in the US adds another layer of uncertainty for IPO investors. Photo: Reuters The need for domestic data security checks of Chinese tech companies, such as Didi, before listing in the US adds another layer of uncertainty for IPO investors. Photo: Reuters
Didi Chuxing ‘forced its way’ to a New York listing, triggering data security review, sources say

  • Source says Didi pushed ahead with US listing before it had full clearance from CAC, forcing Beijing’s hand
  • Didi says it had no foreknowledge of security review and says it will cooperate with Chinese authorities

Coco FengChe PanMinghe HuZhou Xin
Coco Feng , Che Pan , Minghe Hu  and Zhou Xin

Updated: 9:43pm, 6 Jul, 2021

