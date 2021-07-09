The Beijing-based ride-hailing service raised US$4.4 billion in a stock sale in the US. Photo: Reuters The Beijing-based ride-hailing service raised US$4.4 billion in a stock sale in the US. Photo: Reuters
exclusive | China’s regulators suspect Didi’s US listing was ‘deliberate act of deceit’, a portrayal that shows severity of mistrust, sources say

  • Some officials are privately describing Didi’s move as “yang feng yin wei” – to comply publicly, but defy privately
  • Didi’s US listing also cast the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) in a bad light, raising questions about its competence, a second source said

Minghe Hu , Masha Borak , Cissy Zhou  and Zhou Xin

Updated: 6:53pm, 9 Jul, 2021

