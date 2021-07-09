Huobi suspended its bitcoin mining services and sales of cryptocurrency mining equipment in May. Photo: Shutterstock Huobi suspended its bitcoin mining services and sales of cryptocurrency mining equipment in May. Photo: Shutterstock
Huobi suspended its bitcoin mining services and sales of cryptocurrency mining equipment in May. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s bitcoin crackdown: Beijing targets NGO backed by crypto tycoons and former regulators

  • While NGOs are heavily regulated in China, the suspension of CBAC coincides with the country’s intensified scrutiny of the cryptocurrency-related sector
  • In May, Huobi was one of the first Chinese-founded platforms to suspend bitcoin mining services and sales of cryptocurrency mining equipment

Iris Deng
Updated: 7:00pm, 9 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
