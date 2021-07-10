A Tencent Games sign is seen at the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference (ChinaJoy) in Shanghai, July 31, 2020. Photo: Reuters
China’s antitrust regulator blocks Tencent’s US$5.3 billion merger of game streamers Huya and Douyu in landmark anti-monopoly case
- Huya and Douyu announced a merger deal last October to create a US$5.3 billion giant with almost 300 million monthly active mobile users
- The aborted merger is the latest blow to China’s tech sector as regulators step up their scrutiny of monopolistic behaviour
Topic | Video gaming
