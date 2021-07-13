As China’s second-largest search engine, Sogou could help Tencent supercharge WeChat and take on Baidu while fending off challenges from TikTok owner ByteDance. Photo: Shutterstock As China’s second-largest search engine, Sogou could help Tencent supercharge WeChat and take on Baidu while fending off challenges from TikTok owner ByteDance. Photo: Shutterstock
China antitrust: Beijing approves Tencent’s acquisition of search engine Sogou after vetoing Huya-Douyu merger

  • Tencent received ‘unconditional approval’ for its acquisition of Sogou, a process the tech giant initiated last year, as it seeks to supercharge WeChat search
  • The move is a sign of relief for a tech industry under increasing scrutiny in China, where Big Tech companies have faced numerous fines over M&A activity

Iris Deng
Iris Deng

Updated: 1:30pm, 13 Jul, 2021

