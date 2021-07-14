Guangdong’s policy plans come as data becomes increasingly important to China’s economic development, and as Beijing strengthens data security and privacy. Photo: Xinhua
Guangdong plans to build regional data centre in Shenzhen with coverage of Hong Kong and Macau
- Guangdong province lays out Greater Bay Area data plans amid Beijing’s increasing scrutiny of data security and efforts to speed economic digitalisation
- Lack of clarity on legal framework for data trading is hampering overall big data efforts though, experts say
Topic | China technology
Guangdong’s policy plans come as data becomes increasingly important to China’s economic development, and as Beijing strengthens data security and privacy. Photo: Xinhua