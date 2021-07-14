The new regulation forbids enterprises and individuals investigating cybersecurity vulnerabilities from providing such information to overseas organisations and individuals other than the provider of the product or service. Photo: Reuters
Beijing pushes Chinese firms to report cybersecurity vulnerabilities early and often amid growing threats
- A new regulation seeks to protect computer networks and other information technology infrastructure in the country from cyberthreats
- It also forbids enterprises and individuals investigating cybersecurity weaknesses to disclose such information to overseas organisations
