Beijing pushes Chinese firms to report cybersecurity vulnerabilities early and often amid growing threats

  • A new regulation seeks to protect computer networks and other information technology infrastructure in the country from cyberthreats
  • It also forbids enterprises and individuals investigating cybersecurity weaknesses to disclose such information to overseas organisations

Masha Borak
Updated: 6:03pm, 14 Jul, 2021

The new regulation forbids enterprises and individuals investigating cybersecurity vulnerabilities from providing such information to overseas organisations and individuals other than the provider of the product or service. Photo: Reuters
