An employee makes a chip at a factory of Jiejie Semiconductor Company in Nantong, in China’s eastern Jiangsu province, on March 17, 2021. Photo: AFP
China’s semiconductor output hits record high as Beijing boosts local production amid intensifying US-China tech war
- China’s integrated circuit output surpassed 30 billion units in June, a 44 per cent increase over the previous year
- Demand for advanced chips from overseas remains high, with imports up nearly 30 per cent for the month, as Beijing pursues semiconductor self-sufficiency
Topic | Semiconductors
An employee makes a chip at a factory of Jiejie Semiconductor Company in Nantong, in China’s eastern Jiangsu province, on March 17, 2021. Photo: AFP