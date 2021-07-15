China’s crackdown on cryptocurrency miners has resulted in a spectacular exodus of these enterprises to new locations in the US and Kazakhstan. Photo: Shutterstock China’s crackdown on cryptocurrency miners has resulted in a spectacular exodus of these enterprises to new locations in the US and Kazakhstan. Photo: Shutterstock
China widens crackdown on cryptocurrency miners, shrinking country’s share of global bitcoin network

  • At least three more provinces in China have moved to shut down cryptocurrency mining operations, following Beijing’s crackdown
  • That has removed a vast number of mining machines in the global network used to perform the calculations that verify transactions and create new bitcoin

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 5:27pm, 15 Jul, 2021

