China’s crackdown on cryptocurrency miners has resulted in a spectacular exodus of these enterprises to new locations in the US and Kazakhstan. Photo: Shutterstock
China widens crackdown on cryptocurrency miners, shrinking country’s share of global bitcoin network
- At least three more provinces in China have moved to shut down cryptocurrency mining operations, following Beijing’s crackdown
- That has removed a vast number of mining machines in the global network used to perform the calculations that verify transactions and create new bitcoin
Topic | Digital currencies
China’s crackdown on cryptocurrency miners has resulted in a spectacular exodus of these enterprises to new locations in the US and Kazakhstan. Photo: Shutterstock