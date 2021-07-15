Icons of the WeChat and Weibo apps seen on a smartphone in this picture illustration taken on December 5, 2013. Media organisations that publish straight to social media have been the target of tightening internet content restrictions from Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Popular science blogs disappear from WeChat, Weibo and Bilibili in Beijing’s latest internet content crackdown
- Science blogs Elephant Magazine and PaperClip disappeared from China’s biggest social media platforms on Wednesday despite mostly apolitical content
- The accounts have previously been the subject of controversy, but the latest bans remain a mystery as Beijing tightens oversight of online content
Topic | Censorship in China
