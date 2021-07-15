Icons of the WeChat and Weibo apps seen on a smartphone in this picture illustration taken on December 5, 2013. Media organisations that publish straight to social media have been the target of tightening internet content restrictions from Beijing. Photo: Reuters Icons of the WeChat and Weibo apps seen on a smartphone in this picture illustration taken on December 5, 2013. Media organisations that publish straight to social media have been the target of tightening internet content restrictions from Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Policy

Popular science blogs disappear from WeChat, Weibo and Bilibili in Beijing’s latest internet content crackdown

  • Science blogs Elephant Magazine and PaperClip disappeared from China’s biggest social media platforms on Wednesday despite mostly apolitical content
  • The accounts have previously been the subject of controversy, but the latest bans remain a mystery as Beijing tightens oversight of online content

Topic |   Censorship in China
Xinmei Shen

Updated: 10:28pm, 15 Jul, 2021

