The convention was drafted by tech companies and the Intellectual Property Centre of the Chinese Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT). Photo: Xinhua
Alibaba, Tencent, ByteDance and 30 other Big Tech firms sign voluntary antitrust ‘self-discipline’ pledge at event
- Tech giants gathered at the China Internet Conference promising to maintain fair competition and prevent abuses of market position
- Huawei, Baidu, JD.com and AI company iFlyTek were also among the 33 signatories of the convention
