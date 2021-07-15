The convention was drafted by tech companies and the Intellectual Property Centre of the Chinese Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT). Photo: Xinhua The convention was drafted by tech companies and the Intellectual Property Centre of the Chinese Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT). Photo: Xinhua
The convention was drafted by tech companies and the Intellectual Property Centre of the Chinese Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT). Photo: Xinhua
Tech /  Policy

Alibaba, Tencent, ByteDance and 30 other Big Tech firms sign voluntary antitrust ‘self-discipline’ pledge at event

  • Tech giants gathered at the China Internet Conference promising to maintain fair competition and prevent abuses of market position
  • Huawei, Baidu, JD.com and AI company iFlyTek were also among the 33 signatories of the convention

Topic |   China technology
Masha Borak
Masha Borak

Updated: 11:00pm, 15 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The convention was drafted by tech companies and the Intellectual Property Centre of the Chinese Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT). Photo: Xinhua The convention was drafted by tech companies and the Intellectual Property Centre of the Chinese Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT). Photo: Xinhua
The convention was drafted by tech companies and the Intellectual Property Centre of the Chinese Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT). Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE