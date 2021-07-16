View of the facilities of the travel services company Ctrip in Shanghai. Photo: AFP
Trip.com ordered to make exception to privacy policy in lawsuit that could open the door to further legal action
- A court in eastern Zhejiang province’s Shaoxing ruled that Trip.com engaged in price discrimination
- The ruling comes as the country is building a legal framework to restrict online platforms from excessive collection of personal data
Topic | China technology
