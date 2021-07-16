Former Chongqing mayor Huang Qifan, pictured here on June 14, 2017, warned tech companies in a speech at the China Internet Conference on Tuesday that current business models reliant on excessive data collection will be untenable under future regulations in China. Photo: SCMP
Chongqing’s outspoken ex-mayor speaks his mind about China’s Big Tech companies, offering peek into Beijing’s thinking
- Former Chongqing mayor Huang Qifan warned that business models relying on harvesting data and taking advantage of human weakness will not work in the future
- The warning from Huang offers a rare peek into the thinking from Beijing, which has been tightening regulations on Big Tech
Topic | Internet
Former Chongqing mayor Huang Qifan, pictured here on June 14, 2017, warned tech companies in a speech at the China Internet Conference on Tuesday that current business models reliant on excessive data collection will be untenable under future regulations in China. Photo: SCMP