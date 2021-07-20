Self-driving start-up DeepRoute.ai, which was created in 2019, has launched its robotaxi service to Shenzhen residents. Source: Handout
Shenzhen emerges as China’s robotaxi capital as DeepRoute.ai opens public trials in tech hub
- Self-driving start-up DeepRoute.ai, which was created in 2019, on Monday launched its robotaxi service to Shenzhen residents
- The local legislature in Shenzhen is currently reviewing a draft of regulations on intelligent and connected vehicles
Topic | China technology
